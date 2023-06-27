Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Neighbors cheered by Burlington park renovation

Champlain Street Park in Burlington will benefit from a $50,000 grant.
Champlain Street Park in Burlington will benefit from a $50,000 grant.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A project to revamp a small Burlington park is finally getting some attention.

Susan Dow lives in downtown Burlington right next to Champlain Street Park and for years has considered herself a de facto park maintainer.

The tiny park is tucked away with just a little play structure. Dow says it has been a hotspot for the homeless and drug activity. When she heard that Burlington Parks and Recreation got a grant to fix it up, she was all for it.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think lighting needs to be part of the whole situation, so at night it does not become an enclave for people who are looking for a place to do drugs or looking for a place to sleep, and I don’t know how we avoid that at this point,” Dow said.

The city has been trying to renovate the park since 2019. The $50,000 T-Mobile grant will help pay for new playground equipment, an accessible pathway, benches, bike racks, lighting, and landscaping. And with the help from community partners, they are excited to get the project up and running.

“It’s awesome, this one in particular people really feel like it’s their park, they own it and they’ve been in it, and they’ve helped weed it or they have helped take some of the older things out in preparation for the renovation. So, you see the enthusiasm,” said the city’s Sophie Sauve.

“We are growing when we are working hard to create new housing opportunities. In part, for that to succeed, we also need to, complementary of that, is investing in our public spaces and making them really welcoming. Positive places to be, this is a great example of that,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The city hopes is working to secure a contractor and hopes to start construction by fall.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese

Latest News

File photo
Group to file lawsuit over new Vermont gun reform law
Sen. Peter Welch is joining the ECFiber team in White River Junction on Tuesday for a meeting...
Mission accomplished: High-speed internet now reaches 23 rural Vt. towns
Some Vermont line workers came to the rescue of a crow that got itself caught in a dangerous...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vt. line workers rescue stuck crow
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Vt. line workers rescue stuck crow