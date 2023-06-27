Neighbors cheered by Burlington park renovation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A project to revamp a small Burlington park is finally getting some attention.

Susan Dow lives in downtown Burlington right next to Champlain Street Park and for years has considered herself a de facto park maintainer.

The tiny park is tucked away with just a little play structure. Dow says it has been a hotspot for the homeless and drug activity. When she heard that Burlington Parks and Recreation got a grant to fix it up, she was all for it.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think lighting needs to be part of the whole situation, so at night it does not become an enclave for people who are looking for a place to do drugs or looking for a place to sleep, and I don’t know how we avoid that at this point,” Dow said.

The city has been trying to renovate the park since 2019. The $50,000 T-Mobile grant will help pay for new playground equipment, an accessible pathway, benches, bike racks, lighting, and landscaping. And with the help from community partners, they are excited to get the project up and running.

“It’s awesome, this one in particular people really feel like it’s their park, they own it and they’ve been in it, and they’ve helped weed it or they have helped take some of the older things out in preparation for the renovation. So, you see the enthusiasm,” said the city’s Sophie Sauve.

“We are growing when we are working hard to create new housing opportunities. In part, for that to succeed, we also need to, complementary of that, is investing in our public spaces and making them really welcoming. Positive places to be, this is a great example of that,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

The city hopes is working to secure a contractor and hopes to start construction by fall.

