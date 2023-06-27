Advertise With Us
New bike-sharing service to offer e-bikes in Burlington area

Bike-sharing is coming back to the Burlington area with a new company offering a fleet of...
Bike-sharing is coming back to the Burlington area with a new company offering a fleet of electric bikes for rent. - File photo(WFSB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bike-sharing is coming back to the Burlington area. A company called Bird will roll out a fleet of electric bikes for rent starting this Thursday.

Other bike-share operators have come and gone in Burlington. The most recent was Greenride Bike which abruptly went out of business last summer, leaving the bikes behind.

The Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association has been working since then to bring in a new operator.

The new company, Bird, plans to offer 200 e-bikes around Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski. It will cost $1 to unlock the bike and 49 cents a minute to ride.

