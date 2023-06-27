New Hampshire closer to enacting drug trafficking law

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A local leader’s bill to stop drugs from entering the the U.S. is one step closer to law.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan introduced the END FENTANYL Act to target drug trafficking on the border.

It was passed by the Senate. If passed into law, the bill would require customs and border protection to update its policies every three years to make sure they are up-to-date.

According to a federal report from 2019, drug prevention guidance went 20 years without being updated.

