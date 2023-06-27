New York rangers return with stories from Canada’s wildfire efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Rangers from New York are back home after fighting the fires in Quebec for two weeks.

The team is with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Crews say they worked on four fires and were able to put out three of them.

Team members say it was the most extreme fire behavior they’ve ever seen, with 30 to 40 foot trees going up in flames quickly.

Aviation flew them into more rural areas and firefighters worked with other teams they haven’t worked with before.

A ranger by the name of Robert Praczkajlo from the North Country says he appreciates the opportunity to help.

“They are definitely asking for all the help they can get. It was a really nice opportunity to go help them out and offer them our assistance. Thanks to the commissioner for letting us go up there, We were able to do a small part and stop three of the fires,” said Praczkajlo.

The rangers said the terrain was huge with thick territory, making it hard to work in. While they call the experience a challenge, they say it was a great training opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.