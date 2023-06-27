Newsmaker Interview: Bishop Coyne bids Green Mountains goodbye

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne announced Monday he will be leaving to take a post as the soon-to-be archbishop of Hartford, Connecticut.

Coyne has been in Burlington for eight years, where he’s seen many challenges and changes. Coyne released the names of 40 priests involved in child sex abuse in the past and the diocese paid out millions in settlements to survivors. There were also revelations about child abuse at the old St. Joseph’s orphanage in Burlington.

Coyle also navigated declining church attendance, a shortage of priests, and the resulting need to consolidate parishes and close churches.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Coyne about his tenure in Vermont and the state of the Catholic church.

Related Stories:

Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese

St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents

St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors want diocese to pay for therapy

New law could empower more St. Joseph’s Orphanage survivors to sue, but hurdles remain

St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors disappointed in task force report conclusions

Orphanage report: Investigators say authorities failed to pursue abuse claims

Bishop Coyne apologizes to victims of Burlington orphanage abuse

1st meeting of task force investigating former Vt. orphanage

Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse

Vermont Catholic Diocese settles sex abuse lawsuit targeting South Burlington priest

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.