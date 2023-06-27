Advertise With Us
NH families urged to share how social media has affected their children

Investigators are urging New Hampshire families to share feedback on how social media has...
Investigators are urging New Hampshire families to share feedback on how social media has impacted their children. - File photo(KPTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Investigators are urging New Hampshire families to share feedback on how social media has impacted their children.

Attorney General John Formella said the New Hampshire Department of Justice wants to hear from residents as part of a national investigation into social media’s impacts on young people.

“We want to hear from people who have loved ones, particularly young people, who have been negatively affected by social media,” Formella said in a statement. “Extensive social media use has been tied to profound risks of harm in youth. Indeed, there has been an increased focus on the correlation between the development of serious mental health disorders by minors and time spent on social media.”

Formella said the goal of the investigation is to determine how to best protect New Hampshire kids from the harm social media can cause.

Earlier this month, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order targeting social media use among kids.

If you have witnessed or experienced the negative impacts of social media use on the mental health of a young person, you’re encouraged to share your story. Click here for more information and details on how you can share your feedback.

