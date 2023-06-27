No names, no cause released in fatal fire in Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Officials in Massena have yet to release the names of the three people who died in Monday morning’s fire on South Main Street.

However, Fire Chief Patrick O’Brien said Tuesday that the blaze took the lives of three adults.

As far as what caused the fire, he said he’ll be waiting for the reports from local and state fire investigators - a process likely to take several weeks.

There’s no word on whether officials believe the fire was accidental or suspicious.

O’Brien said one firefighter was injured by a dog bite and that firefighters were on the scene for about 14 hours.

On Tuesday, 419 South Main Street was boarded up. The fire in the apartment building early Monday morning set off half a dozen explosions; at least one was an oxygen tank.

“No one ever likes to see, obviously, anything like this happen. Our firefighters were on scene within three minutes of being called. It’s unfortunate, but things like this happen, but we have really good emergency services. I know everyone did the best possible job they could,” said Massena Mayor Greg Paquin

Meanwhile, St. Lawrence Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says deadly fires take a toll on first responders and firefighters.

“A lot of the times, PTSD, you get emotional numbing, avoidance, weird eating, strained relationships with friends and family - devastating consequences from PTSD responders. You’re talking mental health problems, depression, anxiety. Sometimes it could even lead to alcohol or substance abuse,” he said.

Denner said there are resources in the region to help.

As for the 14 surviving residents now without a home, the American Red Cross set up help at the Massena Community Center.

“We did have them, everyone, in the community center, and then we connected anyone who needed the extra assistance with community partners. So we did work with the Office of the Aging of St. Lawrence County and various other organizations to help settle everybody,” said Lisa Smith, executive director of the American Red Cross Central & Northern New York.

