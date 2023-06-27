Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty death.(Springboro Ohio Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) - A fallen police officer’s grandson is carrying on his legacy 40 years after he was killed in the line of duty.

WHIO reports that Officer William Johnson was fatally struck by a drunken driver on State Route 73 on June 27, 1983.

On Tuesday, the Springboro Police Department shared that William Johnson’s grandson William “Billy” Johnson was sworn in as a Springboro police officer this year.

“This tragic story took a remarkable turn this year,” the department said. “He will carry his grandfather’s legacy at the same agency for which William Johnson made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese

Latest News

Rowan Bilodeau, a 15-year old transgender boy from Pittsboro, N.C., testifies Tuesday, June 20,...
Ban on gender-affirming care for minors in North Carolina clears another legislative chamber
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18,...
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
VINS workers handle kestrel chick.
Wildlife Watch: Scientists sound the alarm on future of kestrels
Welch praises passage of TRANQ Act
Newsmaker Interview: Bishop Coyne bids Green Mountains goodbye, Part 2