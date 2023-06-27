Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese

Latest News

Where are evicted hotel-motel program recipients staying?
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri
Sen. Peter Welch is joining the ECFiber team in White River Junction on Tuesday for a meeting...
Mission accomplished: High-speed internet now reaches 23 rural Vt. towns
Carlos Rodriguez digs fence post holes Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say...
A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid