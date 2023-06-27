Rough housing market forces many to skip inspections

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a housing market with little inventory and high-interest rates, many are still foregoing inspections.

Last year, some homebuyers were forging housing inspections amid the hot market. We checked in again and found the situation is persisting.

“I’m in Addison County, and so in my local area this time of year, we might have 250 listings on the market and right now there’s between 25 and 30 for the whole county,” said Sarah Peluso from the Vermont Association of Realtors.

Peluso is a real estate agent and president of the association. She says it’s tricky for homebuyers trying to get into the market because interest rates are high and it’s hard to compete.

As a result, while Peluso doesn’t recommend it, skipping inspections is a choice some buyers are making to make themselves more competitive. She said, “it’s just because we continue to have so many multiple offer situations. That is something that has become much more commonplace.”

She also said it took several years to get into this severe inventory shortage, and believes it’s going to take several years to climb out of it. The lack of inspections is trickling down to the inspectors who say they’re hurting without the business.

“This time you hear we typically are turning down business, and I’ve had laid people off and where I’ve got to believe below 50%. At least. I think that would be indicative of most inspectors in the state,” said Steve Dukette, President of the Vermont Association of Professional Home Inspectors.

Last year, home inspectors were yearning for business, and Dukette says home inspection rates continue to slide down. He adds that in 2020, his business completed 730 inspections. That number has gone down every year since. He says for 2023, they’re projecting 260 inspections, and that many in the home inspection field have retired or are seeking other job opportunities from the lack of available work.

“Some of them have gotten back into the trades, you know, building maintenance, doing additions, contracting, that kind of thing to kind of fill the void is to spin till this market can turn around myself. I’ve gotten into the house renovations. So that’s what we have to do to survive,” said Dukette.

He says it almost feels like 20 years ago before inspections became a prevalent and important part of the real estate transaction process. “The money that you spent typically on a home inspection you get back pretty quickly by recommendations and maintenance, recommendations and so forth and prioritizing what needs to happen to the home.”

Peluso says inspections are a learning experience for you to understand your house, and a chance to make sure everything is safe and working properly. Getting an inspection is something they highly recommend.

