Senator Sanders talks health care in southern Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bernie Sanders will be in Windham County today to talk about health care capabilities in the southern part of the state.

North Star Health in Springfield will receive $4.2 million in funding for renovating their space and integrating with neighboring communities to increase capacity. Sanders will be in the area to discuss these federal investments with residents.

The senator is also holding a roundtable with veterans and high school students taking part in summer programming through the Governor’s Institutes of Vermont.

