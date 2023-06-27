Advertise With Us
Spotlight on National HIV Testing Day

File photo
File photo(Ed Pearce)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day.

The Vermont Department of Health says nearly 40,000 people around the country each year are diagnosed with HIV and nearly 40% of new infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have it.

Compared to the rest of the country, officials say Vermont has a relatively small number of people living with HIV. But the Pride Center of Vermont says it’s important for people to know their status, especially if they engage in sex work or drug use. They say they understand people may be hesitant to get tested because they’re afraid of the answer they might get.

“It’s very understandable to be afraid of. We all have that fear, like what we don’t know, and usually there is a route of my life is going to change,” said the center’s Richard Elliot. But if you don’t know your status, you’re not only putting yourself at risk, you’re putting others at risk.”

The Pride Center says people can get tested in several ways, including going to the center or getting a test mailed. Vermont Cares also has testing resources.

Officials say the resources to manage or prevent HIV are far better than they were decades ago.

