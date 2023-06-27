Advertise With Us
Stormy weather leaves travelers stranded

Travelers waited out widespread delays at U.S. airports on Tuesday, an ominous sign heading into the long July 4 holiday weekend.(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many travelers were forced to change their plans this week after storms disrupted flights in and out of the Burlington International Airport.

Peri Armando is just trying to get to LA, but the weather isn’t cooperating. “I’m here for my third time,” said the Wolcott resident. “Yesterday wasn’t actually canceled but it was delayed so I would have missed my connection so I rebooked for today and this flight’s been canceled.”

Anita Rista, whose final destination is Italy, spent three hours on the phone with United, just to drive to the airport in hopes she can get a new flight to her connection in Newark. “They said there was nothing they could do for us -- not today, not tomorrow, everything has been canceled,” said the Barre resident.

Airport director Nic Longo says it’s hard to predict the weather but delays and cancellations can be expected most of the week. He says the issues have been both here in Burlington and other airports. “When that happens, it takes a little bit of time to catch back up with the airlines, and that’s what we’re seeing today, even with a couple of thunderstorms headed our way,” he said.

Longo says-none of the delays are the result of planes not having the tech to mitigate 5G signals from cell towers, something U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned about last week. “We’re working with our airline partners making sure if there are any delays-- mostly on a smaller sized aircraft-- we can understand the why and when that might occur,” he said.

As for the current weather delays, Longo says people will need to rebook through their airlines

“We’re upset. I’m frustrated. We don’t know what to do at this point,” Ristau said.

“I’m afraid I might run into it at another airport. Apparently, it’s all up and down the East Coast,” Armando said.

Flight delay info is available on the Burlington Airport’s website.

