Top 3 on 3 for Monday, June 26

By Michael Dugan
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Number three this week takes us down to Connecticut, where Woodstock, Vermont native Keegan Bradley not only won the Travelers Championship by three strokes, but he made history in doing so. Bradley entered Sunday’s final round at 21-under par, the lowest 54-hole score ever at the Travelers, and finished the tournament 23-under with a total score of 257 strokes, the fewest total strokes in tournament history. Bradley was also the clear fan favorite on the New England course.

Clocking in at number two, we head to Virtue Field, where a familiar face picked up right where he left off. Vermont green and UVM forward Yaniv Bazini not only made his Green debut, but he scored all three of VGFC’s goals, a natural hat trick against the Boston Bolts to kick-start a two-game winning streak for the Green entering Tuesday’s HUGE match-up with Seacoast.

And coming in at number one, we head to Maxfield as the Nighthawks hosted the Mountaineers in a thriller. With the tying run on third in the bottom of the ninth, TJ Williams for Vermont goes all out to end it. A diving catch with two outs that perhaps would’ve scored the game-winning run had it found the grass.

