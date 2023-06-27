Vermont Statehouse backup battery back on track

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont officials have found a workaround to allow battery power backup at the Vermont Statehouse while complying with fire liability concerns from the state’s insurance carrier.

The Vermont Statehouse is full of political power, and in just a few weeks battery power.

“When something is new and innovative it’s important to move forward with that technology,” said Vermont BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch.

The state received national attention several years ago for installing backup batteries in the basement of the Statehouse. The $400,000 lithium-ion power pack was aimed at providing both backup during power outages and as a model for future renewable energy storage solutions. But not long after, the state’s insurance carrier pulled the plug on the project citing a risk of a battery fire.

“There was national code that was adopted -- it has not been adopted in Vermont -- which regulated or prohibited the use of large battery backup systems in the basement of the Statehouse,” Fitch said.

The batteries will now be stored in a secure, climate-controlled storage shed outside of the Statehouse. KORE Power president Jay Bellows says most battery packs like these are installed outside. “That battery has controls, a battery management system in it, making sure all the voltage levels are equal and working appropriately at the module the rack level and at the system level as well,” he said.

Battery storage is expected to play a critical role in Vermont’s energy transition. On cloudy, rainy, or snowy days, renewable generation like solar and wind can’t be counted on. Stored energy might make the difference in keeping the lights on. “While we’re de-fossilizing Vermont’s energy generation and moving toward identifying renewable energy, we have to identify the fact that Mother Nature makes energy when she wants to, not necessarily when we need it,” Bellows said.

Peter Sterling with Renewable Energy Vermont says as more of society adopts battery power, the insurance marketplace will smooth out. “You haven’t heard about any of these problems on the residential side. There are no homeowners that can’t get homeowners insurance because there is a battery installed,” he said.

The Inflation Reduction Act will also help ramp up battery installations like these in the coming years.

The new battery shed is ready to go after it gets a final okay from the fire inspector, which is expected to happen in the next few weeks.

Related Stories:

A $400K battery pack was removed from the Statehouse over fire risk

Should state mandate battery storage to keep lights on, electric rates down?

Vermont Statehouse has batteries to protect against outages

Vermont Statehouse now using battery backup power

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.