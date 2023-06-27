Welch praise passage of TRANQ Act

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are coming together to combat a new drug linked to a growing number of overdose deaths.

The testing, rapid analysis, and narcotic quality research act-- or tranq act for short- will support research into identifying and studying xylazine and other synthetic opioids.

Xylazine is a powerful animal sedative that is being mixed with fentanyl to enhance highs. but it’s also turning up in recent overdoses.

Senator Peter Welch is a co-sponsor on the bill with Senator Ted Cruz R-Texas. “These opioid deaths know no political boundaries. They know no income boundaries. This is just a tragic and devastating epidemic in our country so there have been significant bipartisan efforts to try to address it,” Welch said.

The TRANQ Act unanimously passed the Senate and now heads to the House where Welch says he’s confident lawmakers will pass it as well.

