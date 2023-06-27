Where are evicted hotel-motel program recipients staying?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Where did an estimated 800 homeless Vermonters go after being evicted from the state’s emergency hotel-motel program? A month after the first wave of evictions, Burlington officials say shelters are full and as many as 70 people a night are sleeping outside.

“I think the number of homeless people outweighs any amount of rooms they’re going to be able to give me at this point,” said Ronnie Bevins, who has been without shelter for around six weeks.

Bevins says he has been sleeping outside around Callahan Park and Monday night gave up a bed for another more vulnerable person. “When it got quiet and dark, I kind of laid on the picnic table for a while. When it started raining, I went in the portapotty to hang out so I’d stay dry,” he said.

Bevins says he has seen the number of people who are in a similar situation increase. He says it’s important to surround himself with people who can help each other. “Everybody here seems to be happy most days and respectful and considerate and helpful and we all look out for each other,” he said.

Burlington officials say they are actively trying to track how many people are sleeping outside and believe that it has increased from 40 to 50 earlier this year to upwards of 70.

“Certainly, it’s changed in a way that’s more visible. Prior to the exits on June 1st, we did see people who were in more established campsites or in tents and now we are seeing folks who are kind of around in parks on a church ground, even on the sidewalks in some cases,” said the city’s Sarah Russell.

The Howard Street Outreach Team has five members who are trying to help people who are struggling. Team leader Tammy Boudah says its not just the end of the state program, but a variety of factors including substance use, and mental health that are barriers to stable shelter.

“It does seem early in the year for the volume and the intensity. But I don’t know if it’s the economy, if it’s the hotel program or if it’s all of the above -- can’t really say which,” Boudah

At City Hall Park it’s much the same story--people who have been looking for a place to stay. Many, like Jessica Brandolino, say they’ve noticed the influx, too. “It’s hard. You find a place to put a tent, they kick you out. It’s hard -- this town. It’s bad, scary,” she said.

Outreach teams in Burlington are trying to connect unsheltered people with available resources, investing in expanding the community resource center, and actively pursuing the possibility of turning the old Vermont Department of Health building on Cherry Street into a shelter. The city does say they’ve been able to successfully house about 25 people a month through the Coordinated Entry System.

