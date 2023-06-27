Advertise With Us
By Jess Langlois
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sticky and unsettled will continue to be the theme through most of the upcoming week. Shower and storm activity will be most widespread this evening, once again quieting down during the overnight hours. It will be another very muggy night with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will be another day with humidity, a mainly cloudy sky and some showers and thunderstorms. As is often the case with this type of weather pattern, chances for showers and storms will increase as the day goes on. Once again, the main threat will be locally heavy downpours. Some communities have picked up several inches of rain over the past couple days, so we’ll continue to monitor the threat for some localized flooding depending on where those downpours track.

Thursday will feature another chance for some pop-up showers or an isolated storm. Out of every day this week, Friday features the lowest chance for showers and storms. Another upper level low pressure system swings in for the weekend, bringing renewed chances for showers and storms.

Air quality remains good across the area this evening, but more smoke will start to get channeled into our area later this week. We’re expecting some smoke near the ground again on Thursday.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

