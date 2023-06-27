BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got the last week of June off to an active start yesterday with all those thunderstorms that popped up throughout the day. We are still in the same weather pattern, so we can expect more of the same today. And that is a flare-up of scattered showers & thunderstorms, especially as we get into the afternoon & evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side, especially over much of northern NY just west of the Champlain Valley. Locally heavy downpours, possible damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and small hail could all occur with these storms.

Things will quiet down overnight, as they tend to do in this type of unsettled weather pattern. But there will still be another flare-up of showers & thunderstorms on Wednesday & Thursday, too, all thanks to a slow-moving low pressure system tracking W to E just to our north through southern Quebec.

As the system moves out late Thursday, we may get a brief respite from the rain and storms on Friday. But then there is the chance for the smoke from Canadian wildfires to come back in.

Another frontal system will come in during the weekend with another round of showers & thunderstorms. That next batch of unsettled, stormy weather looks like it will last into the 3rd and 4th of July.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking all of this active weather and we will keep you up to date with the latest info, on-the-air and online.

As always, if you are out & about and see lightning and/or hear thunder, head for indoor shelter as quickly as possible. -Gary

