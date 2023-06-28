Authorities: Ferrisburgh tanker fire caused by undetermined mechanical failure

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say the cause of a natural gas tanker fire on Route 7 earlier this month was likely due to a mechanical failure but that the exact cause may never be known.

The tanker, operated by KAG Merchant Gas Group LLC of Pennsylvania, was headed south on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh the night of June 1 when it erupted in flames. Police say a good Samaritan was able to alert the driver before the rig went up in flames and that no one was injured.

Officials Wednesday said a joint investigation by the DMV and Vermont State Police has determined the cause of the fire was a mechanical failure somewhere in the rear axle of the trailer but that due to the amount of damage, the exact cause is “undeterminable.” They say that despite initial reports from neighbors of an explosion, there was no actual explosion. They say the conflagration was the result of a safety mechanism allowing for a controlled burn of the compressed natural gas rather than a catastrophic explosion.

The intense fire also damaged the roadway and utility cables, which officials say have now been repaired.

