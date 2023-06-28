Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Authorities: Ferrisburgh tanker fire caused by undetermined mechanical failure

File photo
File photo(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRISBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say the cause of a natural gas tanker fire on Route 7 earlier this month was likely due to a mechanical failure but that the exact cause may never be known.

The tanker, operated by KAG Merchant Gas Group LLC of Pennsylvania, was headed south on Route 7 in Ferrisburgh the night of June 1 when it erupted in flames. Police say a good Samaritan was able to alert the driver before the rig went up in flames and that no one was injured.

Officials Wednesday said a joint investigation by the DMV and Vermont State Police has determined the cause of the fire was a mechanical failure somewhere in the rear axle of the trailer but that due to the amount of damage, the exact cause is “undeterminable.” They say that despite initial reports from neighbors of an explosion, there was no actual explosion. They say the conflagration was the result of a safety mechanism allowing for a controlled burn of the compressed natural gas rather than a catastrophic explosion.

The intense fire also damaged the roadway and utility cables, which officials say have now been repaired.

Related Stories:

Vt. police, DMV now say they are both investigating Ferrisburgh tanker fire

New details on gas tanker fire, but is anyone investigating?

Natural gas tanker explodes on Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded
Truck hits underground propane tank at Danville campground
Danville campground evacuated due to gas tank fire
A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Vermont state websites experience widespread outage
Colchester Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments Wednesday morning.
Police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
File photo
Annual spiny softshell turtle release underway