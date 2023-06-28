Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Chaffee Art Center kicks off summer camp

Kids in Rutland go to Chaffee Art Center to create different forms of art.
Kids in Rutland go to Chaffee Art Center to create different forms of art.(WCAX)
By Lucy Caile
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - School’s out, and summer camp is in session. Many camps started classes this week including Chaffee Art Center’s summer arts program.

“It’s really all about self expression and we all as artists honor one another and our own individuality and it’s just a chain reaction,” Karen Wurster, a Chaffee Art Center teacher said.

Karen Wurster teaches kids ages seven through eleven how to grow as artists.

The Chaffee Art Center holds many different themed summer camps throughout the summer. This week, the center is hosting “Elves, Gardens and Art!” and “The Art of Science.”

All the students at Chaffee Art Center get to paint, draw glue and sculpt their ways through the summer.

The center hopes to continue to bring an appreciation of the arts to the Rutland community and beyond.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nearly two-year investigation into a home invasion in South Burlington has ended in two...
2 face charges in violent South Burlington attack
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are asking the public for help finding a motorcyclist who was involved in a crash with a...
Vt. police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash with bicycle
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded
Burlington Bishop Christopher Coyne
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese

Latest News

Bishop Christopher Coyne announced Monday he will be leaving to take a post as the soon-to-be...
Newsmaker Interview: Bishop Coyne bids Green Mountains goodbye
VINS workers handle kestrel chick.
Wildlife Watch: Scientists sound the alarm on future of kestrels
Welch praises passage of TRANQ Act
Newsmaker Interview: Bishop Coyne bids Green Mountains goodbye, Part 2