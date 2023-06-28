Chaffee Art Center kicks off summer camp

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - School’s out, and summer camp is in session. Many camps started classes this week including Chaffee Art Center’s summer arts program.

“It’s really all about self expression and we all as artists honor one another and our own individuality and it’s just a chain reaction,” Karen Wurster, a Chaffee Art Center teacher said.

Karen Wurster teaches kids ages seven through eleven how to grow as artists.

The Chaffee Art Center holds many different themed summer camps throughout the summer. This week, the center is hosting “Elves, Gardens and Art!” and “The Art of Science.”

All the students at Chaffee Art Center get to paint, draw glue and sculpt their ways through the summer.

The center hopes to continue to bring an appreciation of the arts to the Rutland community and beyond.

