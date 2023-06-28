Checking in with Rob Dow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After last season’s run ended one game short of a trip to the college cup, the UVM men’s soccer team said goodbye to a nucleus of players that helped build that run from day one. But head coach Rob Dow says that’s in the past, and his program has its eyes on taking another step forward.

“That was a five, six-year investment and build towards something really special. We can’t replicate that,” Dow said. “But this group that’s coming back, there’s been a new bar that’s been set. Our group is really comfortable with continuing to raise that bar and beat those standards.”

To keep momentum going, players got right to work in the offseason.

“Our leadership team decided on their own that at least once a week, someone has to be doing something extra beyond practice time. That might be training on their own, it might be getting a film session with the coaching staff, connecting with a younger kid as a mentor, that’s a standard of their own,” Dow said. “These are all things I’m super proud of but it’s all leadership-driven. They’ve learned a lot from the past, but they want to do it their way, and this is how they’re doing it.”

Part of doing things “their way” isn’t limited to on-field work. The Cats have also put an emphasis on being a helping hand in the Burlington area.

“Community service is a huge part of something in our leadership circle. They wanted to get more into the community together,” Dow said. “When you do that and you look at the person next to you, and they’re offering energy and connection to an underserved community, I think you really look at their qualities as a human being and you see they match yours. That’s the chemistry I think that is going to bring us closer as a team, and closer in connection beyond this.”

As the Cats count down the days until they get to grace Virtue Field again, some are doing so this summer as members of Vermont Green. Not only current players, but some future players, too, including Green captain Jake Ashford, who committed to play for UVM over the summer, after seeing first-hand the state of the game in Vermont.

“What Vermont Green has done has only helped us and is helping us. We feel like that’s a really good partnership,” Dow said. “For guys to see this energy, this excitement, proud identity to play in the state, play for the state. I think when some of these other players from other schools come and see this, it spreads throughout the country that something special is going on here around soccer.”

