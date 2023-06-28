Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

COVID cash available to Vermont libraries

File photo
File photo(Source: WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials say there is still COVID cash available for libraries across the state to perform maintenance and other upgrades.

Officials from the Department of Libraries visited three community libraries in Washington County Wednesday to tell them about $26.4 million available through two programs being funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and American Rescue Plan.

“We have about 185 public libraries. Those libraries serve people in small communities, rural communities, also our larger communities. We want them to be well positioned to continue to serve as public libraries for many years into the future,” said Vermont State Librarian Catherine Delneo.

The visits are part of the Scott administration’s ongoing county-by-county tour to hear from community leaders about their unique infrastructure needs.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments in Colchester.
Neighbors left worried as police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
Truck hits underground propane tank at Danville campground
Danville campground evacuated due to gas tank fire
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded

Latest News

Pizza party at the Johnson Community Oven
Green Mountain Meetups: Vermonters break bread, dance and forge communities in ‘third spaces’
Green Mountain Meetups: Vermonters break bread, dance and forge communities in 'third spaces'
NEK library introduces e-bike lending program
File - Customers visiting Vermont DMV locations were among those hit by Wednesday morning's...
Vermont state websites experience widespread outage