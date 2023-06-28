COVID cash available to Vermont libraries

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state officials say there is still COVID cash available for libraries across the state to perform maintenance and other upgrades.

Officials from the Department of Libraries visited three community libraries in Washington County Wednesday to tell them about $26.4 million available through two programs being funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and American Rescue Plan.

“We have about 185 public libraries. Those libraries serve people in small communities, rural communities, also our larger communities. We want them to be well positioned to continue to serve as public libraries for many years into the future,” said Vermont State Librarian Catherine Delneo.

The visits are part of the Scott administration’s ongoing county-by-county tour to hear from community leaders about their unique infrastructure needs.

