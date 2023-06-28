Advertise With Us
Delta flight makes emergency landing at airport without nose gear

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An airplane dealing with mechanical issues was forced to make an emergency landing at a North Carolina airport.

According to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Delta Airlines flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday without its nose gear.

The airplane remained on the runway for hours, according to witnesses. Luckily, officials said no one was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

A passenger on the plane told WBTV that they were allowed to leave, but nothing was allowed off the plane such as suitcases or carry-on bags as the Federal Aviation Administration was holding the plane.

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: @GaryLaneGibbs/BON VOYAGED/TMX)

Officials with Delta said two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 customers were aboard the plane when it landed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is also investigating the situation.

Following the emergency landing, Delta released the statement below:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees. While this was a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

