EPA and state leaders announce new Solar For All Program

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is joined by EPA leaders to announce a new green initiative.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan will meet with Vermont leaders in Waterbury to discuss the Solar For All Program.

The program began as part of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 and was supported by Senator Bernie Sanders. He will be in Vermont to announce increased funding.

The Solar for All Program cuts electricity costs and fights climate change by installing solar panels on residential rooftops.

