Green Mountain Meetups: Vermonters break bread, dance and forge communities in ‘third spaces’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to connect Vermonters and improve civic life is bearing fruit.

Civic ties in Vermont communities have been fraying because of a confluence of trends: Local schools are going dark as districts merge. Some general stores have closed. Volunteerism in local emergency services, senior care and community events has dwindled. The home-to-work-and-back-again shuffle has, in some towns, sapped community spark and a sense of place.

In 2022, at the tail end of a pandemic that only further isolated people, Erica Heilman, Rose Friedman, and Tara Reese transformed the shuttered Hardwick Gazette office into a site for building community and christened it the Civic Standard. Since then, the Civic Standard has hosted trivia nights, a haiku club, a rock-paper-scissors tournament, old-time fiddle classes and a hugely popular murder-mystery dinner theater production.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Seven Days’ Rachel Hellman about the community-building effort she reported on for this week’s issue.

