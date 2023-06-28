Green Mountain Power wind turbine tour happening in Lowell

LOWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - Green energy will be on display today during a Green Mountain Power wind turbine tour.

The 90-minute tours are at Kingdom Community wind in Lowell, where 21 turbines have been in operations since 2012. It’s an opportunity for people to learn about wind energy production in Vermont.

The first tour is today at 10:00 a.m. this morning and the next one is on July 19th. You can get free tickets to get up close and personal with two of the turbines on the Green Mountain Power Eventbrite page. Space is limited, so pre-registration is required.

