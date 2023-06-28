Hanover library goes to the dogs Wednesdays

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - The Howe Library in Hanover goes to the dogs most Wednesdays, allowing young readers to try out their skills with furry friends.

Maggie, a mini goldendoodle, is a therapy dog with Caring Animal Partners.

“Oh I love them,” said Leo Lotterhand, age 8. “They are so soft and they are very clever.”

The program allows kids like Leo -- who also loves books -- to read to their four-legged friends in 15-minute time slots. “I read them all the time. I love Harry Potter,” added Lotterhand.

Like libraries across the region, part of the Howe’s mission is to engage kids. “New Experiences, they allow children to be creative. They also give pleasure reading during the summer, which is a really important time to keep reading,” said the library’s Lauren Cockerill. And she says reading to a dog is not just about reading. “Children that were scared of dogs, children that love dogs. Maybe children that are shy readers or reluctant readers -- there is a very supportive audience when you have a dog laying there.”

Brinley Schoch is visiting from Florida with her daughters, who have never read to a dog before. “{They} would like a dog, but maybe one day soon,” Schoch said. “We think that Francine and Shelby should be exposed a little more to animals, and obviously we love reading. We have tons of books in our house.”

And as for Leo, who’s a regular at the library... “Oh I love it, it’s so soft. They are right next to you. They lick you, they cuddle you,” he said

The program will take a brief break at the end of July and then start back up again in September as part of the library’s regular programming. Anyone is welcome to attend however advance registration is required.

