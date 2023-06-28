Interim administrator named to lead Vt. Catholics when bishop leaves
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The longtime number two man in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Monsignor John McDermott, will serve as interim administrator after Bishop Christopher Coyne leaves.
Coyne was announced this week as the soon-to-be archbishop of Hartford, Connecticut.
When Coyne leaves Vermont in October, McDermott will step in to lead the diocese until a new bishop is appointed by the pope.
Related Stories:
Newsmaker Interview: Bishop Coyne bids Green Mountains goodbye
Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese
St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents
St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors want diocese to pay for therapy
New law could empower more St. Joseph’s Orphanage survivors to sue, but hurdles remain
St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors disappointed in task force report conclusions
Orphanage report: Investigators say authorities failed to pursue abuse claims
Bishop Coyne apologizes to victims of Burlington orphanage abuse
1st meeting of task force investigating former Vt. orphanage
Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse
Vermont Catholic Diocese settles sex abuse lawsuit targeting South Burlington priest
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.