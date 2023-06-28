Interim administrator named to lead Vt. Catholics when bishop leaves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The longtime number two man in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Monsignor John McDermott, will serve as interim administrator after Bishop Christopher Coyne leaves.

Coyne was announced this week as the soon-to-be archbishop of Hartford, Connecticut.

When Coyne leaves Vermont in October, McDermott will step in to lead the diocese until a new bishop is appointed by the pope.

