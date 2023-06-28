Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Interim administrator named to lead Vt. Catholics when bishop leaves

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The longtime number two man in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington, Monsignor John McDermott, will serve as interim administrator after Bishop Christopher Coyne leaves.

Coyne was announced this week as the soon-to-be archbishop of Hartford, Connecticut.

When Coyne leaves Vermont in October, McDermott will step in to lead the diocese until a new bishop is appointed by the pope.

Related Stories:

Newsmaker Interview: Bishop Coyne bids Green Mountains goodbye

Bishop Christopher Coyne to leave Vermont diocese

St. Joseph’s Orphanage memorial to honor former residents

St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors want diocese to pay for therapy

New law could empower more St. Joseph’s Orphanage survivors to sue, but hurdles remain

St. Joseph’s Orphanage abuse survivors disappointed in task force report conclusions

Orphanage report: Investigators say authorities failed to pursue abuse claims

Bishop Coyne apologizes to victims of Burlington orphanage abuse

1st meeting of task force investigating former Vt. orphanage

Vermont bill would end time limit for civil physical abuse

Vermont Catholic Diocese settles sex abuse lawsuit targeting South Burlington priest

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments in Colchester.
Neighbors left worried as police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
Truck hits underground propane tank at Danville campground
Danville campground evacuated due to gas tank fire
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded

Latest News

Pizza party at the Johnson Community Oven
Green Mountain Meetups: Vermonters break bread, dance and forge communities in ‘third spaces’
Green Mountain Meetups: Vermonters break bread, dance and forge communities in 'third spaces'
File photo
COVID cash available to Vermont libraries
NEK library introduces e-bike lending program
File - Customers visiting Vermont DMV locations were among those hit by Wednesday morning's...
Vermont state websites experience widespread outage