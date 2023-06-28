Advertise With Us
Lake Champlain home to more soft shelled turtles

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today, soft shell turtles are heading home to Lake Champlain.

The annual release of the turtles is hosted by the ECHO Lahey Center and Vermont Fish and Wildlife.

The ECHO Center takes care of spiny soft shell turtle hatchlings that were taken from their nests by predators or emerged too late in the fall.

Biologists say spiny soft shell turtles are a threatened species in Vermont, with an estimated 300 adult turtles in the lake. You’re invited to come to the release this morning at 10:00 a.m. in North Hero State Park.

