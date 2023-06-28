Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to launch statewide banned book tour

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Lt. Governor David Zuckerman is putting a focus on banned books.

Zuckerman says he plans to tour the state this summer and fall to host a series of banned book readings at local bookstores and libraries. He says it’s in response to a movement in other states like Florida and Texas to crack down on what reading material is offered in libraries and classrooms.

“We’ve seen this in the past in this country, where banning of books is really banning of thought, banning of perspective, banning of history. And it’s really not a part of free speech and a vibrant society. And I thought, you know what? Maybe in a state like Vermont, it’s important to push back and say, we welcome all books,” Zuckerman said.

He will be joined by guest speakers and authors from affected groups.

The first stop is June 28th at 6:00 at Phoenix Books in Burlington.

