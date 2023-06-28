Massena police identify 3 victims in Monday’s fatal fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We now know the identities of the people who died in Monday morning’s fire on South Main Street in Massena.

Village police released the following names Wednesday afternoon:

57-year-old Angelique Catalanotto

48-year-old Roger Bechore

40-year-old Jennifer Jacques

Police have been unable to locate Catalanotto’s relatives and are asking the public for help.

If you have information, police ask you to contact Detective Mike O’Brien at 315-769-3577.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Monday and set off half a dozen explosions; at least one was an oxygen tank.

At least 14 people who lived in the apartment building received help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire at 419 South Main Street remains under investigation.

Officials have said they’re awaiting reports from local and state fire investigators - a process likely to take several weeks.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.