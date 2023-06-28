Morrisville gets new energy efficient, affordable apartments

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Renewable energy and the housing market collide with new apartments available in Morrisville.

Evernorth and Lamoille Housing Partnership are behind Village Center Apartments. Representatives say there are 24 new energy efficient and affordable apartments.

The units are for low to moderate-income residents including six apartments set aside for people who are homeless. The apartment building is on Hutchins Street and has studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

The completion of the project was delayed by nine months after a fire that caused smoke and water damage. The Lamoille Housing Partnership confirmed the fire started from the corner of the first floor windows and that no one was inside at the time.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.