NEK library introduces e-bike lending program

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Lyndon has partnered with the local library to launch what they’re calling an e-bike lending library, encouraging folks to get out of their cars and into the community.

At the Cobleigh Library, you can check out more than just books.

“We have books and movies, but we also offer things like fishing poles and snowshoes. We have wood, water meters, and blood pressure cuffs,” said the library’s Bryn Hoffman. And now they’re adding e-bikes to the list. “I firmly believe that libraries should be about connecting people with resources and that those can look like a lot of different things.”

The e-bike lending program will allow borrowers to check out an e-bike for about a week to see if they like and with the idea they will offset some of their daily car trips. The library’s fleet includes two commuter bikes with pedal assist, helping riders get around with less effort and scale hills that might otherwise seem daunting. The goal is to show the community that e-bikes can be incorporated into everyday life.

“You can be using a bike for trips to the grocery store or to farmers market where you might otherwise be driving. E-bikes will give you that little bit of a boost to make it a little bit more of a feasible trip,” said Nicole Gratton with the Northeastern Vermont Development Association

“Folks are welcome to kind of come back in and repeat use them, use it as an opportunity to just try out the bikes. There are so many great incentives from the state and stuff that help make these more affordable,” Hoffman said.

Incentives like the State of Vermont Incentive Program for eBikes, which gives income-eligible Vermonters money towards purchasing an e-bike.

“E-bikes are not a cheap entry point into biking. So, this is a way that people can try it out and see if it fits their lifestyle,” Gratton said.

the lending library was made possible by a grant from the Kingdom Trails Association and donations from other community groups. Each bike comes with a bike lock, helmet, and basket.

Gratton says increasing the use of e-bikes could lead to other improvements throughout the area. “You could see improved bike lanes here to make sure that it’s safe for people to travel. You might see decreased car speeds because there’s more action happening on the road. There are the health benefits, and just a sense of like building community,” she said.

To borrow a bike from the library, you must be over the age of 18. The program will be open through October.

