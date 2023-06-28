Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

New Yorkers oppose dormitory housing for migrants, poll shows

New York state map
New York state map(MGN / USGS)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York voters oppose using SUNY dorms to temporarily house new migrants. They also oppose relocating some migrants from New York City to other counties.

That’s according to a Siena College survey released Wednesday.

Voters opposed dorm housing for migrants by a 54-33% margin and are against relocating migrants to other counties by a narrower 46-40%, even though it would be paid for by the city.

More voters than not think moving local elections to even-numbered years is a good idea. That’s one of the recently passed proposals voters favor, in addition to requiring schools to close for Lunar New Year, creating a commission to study the impact of slavery and subsequent discrimination against African Americans, and increasing liquor store hours on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Looking ahead to 2024, President Joe Biden has a significant lead over his most likely opponent, former President Donald Trump. Voters in deep blue New York favor Biden 50-28%. Fourteen percent volunteered that they will vote for someone else.

When asked their preference, 35% said the ballot should include a Republican other than Trump and a Democrat other than Biden. Twenty-six percent said it should be Biden vs. a Republican other than Trump, 19% said Trump vs. Biden, and 11% said Trump vs. a Democrat other than Biden.

In a presidential primary, 61% of Republicans support Trump, compared to 34% who want someone else. Democrats think Biden should be re-nominated 54-40%.

Other takeaways from the survey are:

- By 47-38%, voters support requiring school staff to refer to students by the names and pronouns the student chooses, consistent with their gender identity. Democrats support it by 63-24% and independents 42-38%, while Republicans oppose it 66-22%. It is supported by 62% of voters under 35 and 43% of voters 35 and older.

- By 58-33%, voter says that the U.S. Justice Department made the right decision to indict Trump for mishandling classified materials and obstructing justice. Democrats give DOJ the thumbs up 77-14%, while Republicans say thumbs down 72-21%. Independents say DOJ made the right call, 56-34%.

- Forty-four percent of voters, including 79% of Republicans and 30% of Democrats, say Biden played a part in the decision to indict Trump. Forty-one percent disagree, including 55% of Democrats. Independents were evenly divided.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded
Truck hits underground propane tank at Danville campground
Danville campground evacuated due to gas tank fire
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma

Latest News

Colchester Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments Wednesday morning.
Police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
The completion of the project was delayed by nine months after a fire that caused smoke and...
Morrisville gets new energy-efficient, affordable apartments
File photo
Authorities: Ferrisburgh tanker fire caused by undetermined mechanical failure
FILE PHOTO
Vermont state websites experience widespread outage