New Yorkers oppose dormitory housing for migrants, poll shows

LOUDONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York voters oppose using SUNY dorms to temporarily house new migrants. They also oppose relocating some migrants from New York City to other counties.

That’s according to a Siena College survey released Wednesday.

Voters opposed dorm housing for migrants by a 54-33% margin and are against relocating migrants to other counties by a narrower 46-40%, even though it would be paid for by the city.

More voters than not think moving local elections to even-numbered years is a good idea. That’s one of the recently passed proposals voters favor, in addition to requiring schools to close for Lunar New Year, creating a commission to study the impact of slavery and subsequent discrimination against African Americans, and increasing liquor store hours on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Looking ahead to 2024, President Joe Biden has a significant lead over his most likely opponent, former President Donald Trump. Voters in deep blue New York favor Biden 50-28%. Fourteen percent volunteered that they will vote for someone else.

When asked their preference, 35% said the ballot should include a Republican other than Trump and a Democrat other than Biden. Twenty-six percent said it should be Biden vs. a Republican other than Trump, 19% said Trump vs. Biden, and 11% said Trump vs. a Democrat other than Biden.

In a presidential primary, 61% of Republicans support Trump, compared to 34% who want someone else. Democrats think Biden should be re-nominated 54-40%.

Other takeaways from the survey are:

- By 47-38%, voters support requiring school staff to refer to students by the names and pronouns the student chooses, consistent with their gender identity. Democrats support it by 63-24% and independents 42-38%, while Republicans oppose it 66-22%. It is supported by 62% of voters under 35 and 43% of voters 35 and older.

- By 58-33%, voter says that the U.S. Justice Department made the right decision to indict Trump for mishandling classified materials and obstructing justice. Democrats give DOJ the thumbs up 77-14%, while Republicans say thumbs down 72-21%. Independents say DOJ made the right call, 56-34%.

- Forty-four percent of voters, including 79% of Republicans and 30% of Democrats, say Biden played a part in the decision to indict Trump. Forty-one percent disagree, including 55% of Democrats. Independents were evenly divided.

