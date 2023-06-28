Police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investing a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen says officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of a shot fired. When first responders arrived to the Winchester Place apartments, they found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UVM Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, with officers waiting for a search warrant to enter the apartment. Chief Allen says as of right now, it appears the victim and shooter knew each other and that there is no general threat to public safety.

Police say no one is in custody.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.