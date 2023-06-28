Advertise With Us
Police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment

Colchester Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments Wednesday morning.
Colchester Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments Wednesday morning.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investing a shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

Colchester Police Chief Doug Allen says officers responded just before 6 a.m. to a report of a shot fired. When first responders arrived to the Winchester Place apartments, they found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UVM Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, with officers waiting for a search warrant to enter the apartment. Chief Allen says as of right now, it appears the victim and shooter knew each other and that there is no general threat to public safety.

Police say no one is in custody.

