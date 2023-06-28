Ready-to-drink cocktails hit grocery store shelves

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Canned cocktails are on store shelves in the beer and wine section of stores.

That’s a big change from a few years ago when these kinds of cocktails could only be sold in state licensed liquor stores.

You might be familiar with these kinds of drinks. They’re made with spirits, rather than malt liquor. That includes national brands like High Noon, or local ones like Gin and Tonics from Barr Hill.

It’s been about a year since legislation has made them more accessible, and it’s creating a new market for small businesses across various sectors.

There are 78 liquor stores in Vermont, but up to 2,000 of alcohol retailers like gas stations and grocery stores that sell beer, wine, and other beverages. “We have more access to consumers. There’s just the convenience of being able to get it in more places,” said Sophia Barselow from Bar Hill.

Since ready to drink cocktails have been defined, they’ve popped up in non-state owned liquor stores like gas stations. In liquor stores, they’ve moved spots from the liquor section to the beer and wine section.

Bar Hill, Citizen cider, Black Flannel, and Mad River Distillers are some of the local businesses putting their products on local shelves.

“It just took off and grew and grew, and it was interesting with the Vermont ones because sometimes they can be a little higher in price, but that doesn’t stop people from buying it.” said Jason Baldwin, owner of 802 bws. He also said Vermont ready-to-drink cocktails are creating a smaller version of a local craft beer market.

He adds, “it’s expanding. Smaller breweries are coming out of these cocktails—they see the niche for it. A lot of companies are coming out with different styles.” Baldwin says thanks to Vermonters supporting Vermont businesses, Bar Hill’s Gin and Tonic has already surpassed sales of many beer brands; more than 106 4-packs have been sold since April.

“The ready to drinks have hugely increased our business and complimented our spirits business,” said Barselow.

Statewide, canned cocktails coming on the scene are impacting other beverages too. The Department of Liquor and Lottery Commissioner Wendy Knight says allowing canned cocktails to be sold in more than just state liquor stores opens up valuable store and warehouse space.

“We free up the space from the canned cocktails, and we’re able to add the flavor tequila mezcal, the Amoros, those products that consumers want and a lot more of have been able to expand that inventory,” said Knight.

Knight said cocktails make less than 1% of retail sales, but the expansion is already making an impact. She adds, “we here today have generated $27 million to the general fund. So we’ve been able to expand availability and add additional products without negatively impacting sales or tax.”

Knight also said that overall, retail sales for alcohol are up at least 2% from last fiscal year.

