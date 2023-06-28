Advertise With Us
Senator Hassan worried about integrity of N.H. dams

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Senator Maggie Hassan says she’s worried about the safety of New Hampshire residents with regards to several hazardous dams in the state.

She joined other lawmakers in trying to get more oversight of the USDA and says they operate 24 dams in the state, 18 of which are classified as “high hazard.”

That means if they fail, it would cause significant property destruction and death.

In a letter to the U.S. comptroller, the senators call for the Government Accountability Office to review the hazardous dams operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The goal would be for the G.A.O. to evaluate the dams and offer safety recommendations.

