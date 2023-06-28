Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vermont environmental group working to restore wetlands in Hinesburg

The Lewis Creek Association wants to improve Hinesburg's water quality.
The Lewis Creek Association wants to improve Hinesburg's water quality.(WCAX)
By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - An old soccer field behind the Hinesburg United Church needs some environmental restoration work, and a local organization is taking on the task.

The Lewis Creek Association wants to improve Hinesburg’s water quality. Part of that work is restoring the stream network that runs behind the church and eventually empties into Lake Champlain. Those streamlines are all human-made and flow in a straight line, making them more susceptible to picking up pollutants and sedimentation.

The Lewis Creek Association plans to restore the water flow by diverting the water into a more shallow, naturalized stream area, along with planting native vegetation in hopes of restoring Hinesburg’s natural wetlands.

“We want to slow water down, we want to spread it out and sink it into the ground. Those are sort of ways water would have naturally flowed across this landscape. It would have allowed clean water to reach the streams. As it is right now, our water is moving too fast and it’s not being allowed to spread out,” said Kate Kelly of the Lewis Creek Association.

The project will cost $215,000. It’s being funded by the state of Vermont’s Clean Water Fund and Watersheds United Vermont.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of 26-year-old Patrick D. Proefriedt, who...
Man charged with murder after infant daughter shot with crossbow, authorities say
Amanda Brunelle
Woman charged with stealing engagement ring from Vt. jewelry store
Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments in Colchester.
Neighbors left worried as police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
Truck hits underground propane tank at Danville campground
Danville campground evacuated due to gas tank fire
Violent thunderstorms rolled through our region on Sunday. In Alexandria, New Hampshire, a...
Severe storms damage New Hampshire roads and leave residents stranded

Latest News

Police are investing a shooting at the Winchester Place apartments in Colchester.
Neighbors left worried as police investigate shooting at Colchester apartment
New York started new inspections this month at the unlicensed pot shops that are troubling the...
New York cracks down on unlicensed pot shops, but closing them might take time
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman/File
Lt. Gov. Zuckerman to launch statewide banned book tour
Authorities: Ferrisburgh tanker fire caused by undetermined mechanical failure