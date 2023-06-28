Advertise With Us
Vermont state websites experience widespread outage

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state of Vermont websites are experiencing an outage following a cut in a fiber line early Wednesday, state officials say.

Officials with the Agency of Digital Services say all “Vermont.gov” sites went offline at 1 a.m. Technologies. ADS Secretary Shawn Nailor says there was a cut on an AT&T fiber line going into state IT vendor Tyler Technology’s data center in Northern Virginia. He says state officials weren’t notified until 8 a.m.

The outage impacts access to all administration websites including DCF, Labor, and DMV. The Legislature and Judiciary’s sites are not impacted.

The outage follows a similar one on April 20th. Nailor says the state of Vermont developed a backup to keep state websites operating during outages, but Tyler Technologies’ backup failed this time.

There is no estimated time when services will be back online.

