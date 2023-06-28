Vermont state websites experience widespread outage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Many state of Vermont websites are experiencing an outage following a cut in a fiber line early Wednesday, state officials say.

Officials with the Agency of Digital Services say all “Vermont.gov” sites went offline at 1 a.m. Technologies. ADS Secretary Shawn Nailor says there was a cut on an AT&T fiber line going into state IT vendor Tyler Technology’s data center in Northern Virginia. He says state officials weren’t notified until 8 a.m.

The outage impacts access to all administration websites including DCF, Labor, and DMV. The Legislature and Judiciary’s sites are not impacted.

The outage follows a similar one on April 20th. Nailor says the state of Vermont developed a backup to keep state websites operating during outages, but Tyler Technologies’ backup failed this time.

There is no estimated time when services will be back online.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.