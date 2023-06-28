BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been yet another afternoon of showers, downpours and scattered storms. A front associated with that slow-moving low pressure system that’s been plaguing us all week is sliding through the area. Very localized flooding remains possible in any locations that see repeated downpours, but wet weather will weaken and move out of the area from west to east as the evening goes on.

There could be a couple areas of fog into Thursday morning, but overall it should be a mainly cloudy and mainly dry start to the day. Rain chances will be lower on Thursday and Friday compared to the widespread showers and storms we’ve seen every day so far this week. A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two could develop into the afternoon.

Friday will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 80s. There still could be a couple showers or storms in the afternoon, but again, it will be a decent day overall. Humidity won’t go away completely, but it will be lower Thursday and Friday than it’s been all week. It does come back for the weekend, and so does more unsettled weather. It will be humid with shower and storm chances into next week, including the Fourth of July holiday.

Another thing we are tracking for the next couple days is the return of Canadian wildfire smoke. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for our New York counties through midnight tonight. The worst air quality has been west of our area today, but as that low pressure system continues to push east, so will the smoke plume behind it. There will be more smoke around Thursday, especially across New York and western areas, and likely on Friday too.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

