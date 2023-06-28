Advertise With Us
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We are still stuck under the same low pressure system that has been giving us lots of weather action so far this week, and that means we have another day today that will resemble yesterday and the day before. Again, the day will start with a little bit of sunshine, but then showers & thunderstorms will fire up as we get into the afternoon. There could be some locally heavy downpours that could lead to some minor flooding problems. Be aware of that.

The slow-moving low pressure system will finally drift far enough off to the east so that we will get some improvement during the day on Thursday. There will be a mix of sun & clouds, but also a few showers, still, and the chance for a thunderstorm or two.

It will finally dry out for Friday with sunshine and warmer temperatures. But it will also be hazy again as some of that smoke from the wildfires in Canada settles back in over the northeast.

The smoke will not be as bad as it was last weekend and it won’t last as long. It will get out of here in time for the holiday weekend. However, then the weather will start to go downhill again. Another low pressure system will move in with more showers & possible thunderstorms, just in time for the start of the long, holiday weekend.

Showers & possible thunderstorms will linger into the 3rd of July on Monday. The 4th of July, on Tuesday, is looking pretty good at this point - partly cloudy skies, but there could still be a shower or two.

Continue to keep an eye and ear to the sky over the next couple of days. If you hear thunder/see lightning, head indoors. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be staying ahead of the situation, and we will keep you updated with the latest developments in the weather. -Gary

