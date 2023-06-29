A-10 fighter jets make stopover in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A squadron of A-10 Thunderbolt fighter jets made a pitstop Thursday in Burlington. While it was just a short stay, for some of the pilots, it was a return home.

The Air Force jets paid a brief visit to the Green Mountain State for fuel stop after a NATO training exercise overseas.

“Air Defender is the big exercise that we were doing over in Germany. So, 10,000 military personnel, 250 fighter aircraft, so a large joint NATO exercise that Germany hosted for us,” said Air Force Lt. Zachery Shartran, who is stationed in Selfridge, Michigan.

The Vietnam-era fighter, nicknamed “The Warthog,” was developed for the Air Force and designed for close air support. With its front-mounted Gatling gun, the jet can be used against tanks and other armored vehicles. As part of the recent National Defense Authorization Act, Congress proposed retiring the A-10s.

The group was scheduled to land in Bangor, Maine, but due to bad weather, they rerouted to Burlington. Though the fighter wing was only here for a short time, it did provide the opportunity for some to reunite with friends and family. For one pilot born and raised in Springfield, Vermont, she spent the time reuniting with her parents and their four pups. And for another, whose girlfriend serves in the Vermont Air National Guard, it allowed time to share a special moment together.

“We have some of the local fliers from Michigan have some family in the area. So, after being gone for almost a month, it’s kind of nice for them -- even for a quick stop -- to give some hugs and say hey to some people on the way home. That was a little blessing in disguise for us having to make it to our second stop on the way home,” Shartran said.

After fueling up, the A-10′s hit the skies bound for Michigan.

