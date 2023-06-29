Burlington mayor defends $101M budget, tax increases

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s new $101 million city budget goes into effect Saturday and it’s 35% larger than just four years ago. But the mayor says the city, with the help of pandemic funding, has made necessary investments in areas like public safety and infrastructure.

This year’s city budget will cost the median homeowner an extra $163 a year. Add to that a $207 increase in school taxes and $98 more in utility fees, and it comes to a total increase of around $468 a year.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger says the most significant reasons for the spending increase are inflation and investments in areas like the police department. " {It} does meet that goal of keeping the increased impact on taxpayers for about the rate of inflation, and will have us making substantial progress towards the public safety that I know Burlingtonians have placed a high value on,” he said

He says public safety continues to be a large increase in the budget as the department rebuilds. “We’re paying a lot more now for the officers that we have in the wake of the decision made by the City Council to reduce temporarily the officers that we had, as well as we now are trying to address what we’re seeing on our streets with the homelessness crisis, with mental health crises going on,” Weinberger said.

The city also added a new Racial Equity Department which they are still using federal funds to partially pay for. To offset this, they are working to find federal funds and have also had other departments tighten their purse strings.

But critics say a budget increase of 35% percent in just four years is alarming. Former city councilor Kurt Wright is supportive of all the police department investment, but he worries that Burlington is becoming unaffordable. “It’s a serious concern and I hope that city leaders are going to start to taking a serious look at the spending within the budget in the coming years Because it’s... I don’t think it’s sustainable to continue to grow the budget at that kind of level,” he said.

Kelly Devine with the Burlington Business Association says businesses are also paying more, including higher tax rates for commercial properties. She says businesses are looking at all the different expenses they’re facing right now and evaluating whether it makes sense to stay in Burlington. “Because of this budget, combined with the public safety challenges we’re having, combined with what looks like a softening economy, possible recession. And let’s not forget that everybody’s getting increases on the water side, on the utility side, so when you add all that up, it can be quite daunting,” she said.

City officials say they are also working hard to raise revenue to meet the spending demands, including engaging a grant-writing team to capture as much state and federal money as possible.

