Celebrating 50 years of New Hampshire’s current use law

Gov. Chris Sununu signs current use law proclamation in Concord.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Fifty years ago this week, New Hampshire’s current use policy for taxing land became law.

More than three million acres of New Hampshire’s land are currently in current use, a law established to help preserve the fabric of the Granite State.

With a quick signature Thursday, Governor Chris Sununu acknowledged the impact of New Hampshire’s current use law over the past five decades. The law lowers the taxes on parcels 10 acres or more if the owner keeps the land undeveloped or as productive farm and forest land.

“The farm and foresters, their taxes were going through the roof,” said Tom Thompson of Orford, a forester and son of former Governor Meldrim Thomson, who signed New Hampshire’s current use law 50 years ago. “It was to protect the land so it wasn’t sold off because what was happening is people couldn’t afford it.”

The governor before Thomson, Walter Peterson, helped get a constitutional amendment passed by lawmakers which paved the way for the law. Currently, more than 52% of all land in New Hampshire is in current use. Proponents say what the state loses in potential development and taxes, it gains in other opportunities.

“It isn’t an economic detriment, it’s just the opposite. It maintains this incredible fabric that we have where people want to come live, work, play, raise a family, have that quality of life,” Gov. Sununu said.

“Obviously, not everything would turn into a house lot immediately but there are a lot of people that are owning land today because they can do it,” said Chuck Souther, who chairs New Hampshire’s Current Use Advisory Board. And Souther, who grows apples on 200 acres, says those people share the land. “We encourage people to come, spend time at the farm, go for a walk, take a hike, bring a picnic, it’s all part of it.”

Outdoor recreation like snowmobiling has also benefited. Ninety percent of New Hampshire’s 7,000 miles of trails are on private land. “It’s is just a massive trail network and it simply could not happen without the landowners and programs like current use,” said Dan Gould with the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association.

“If we didn’t have current use today, we would not have the rural character of the state that will all love,” Thomson said.

Vermont enacted its current use law in 1978, five years after New Hampshire, with a minimum parcel size of 25 acres. However, both states have carved out exemptions for smaller parcels that are actively farmed.

