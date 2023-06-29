Advertise With Us
Checking in with John Becker

Hoopcats head coach speaks on offseason
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are still a long way off from the start of college basketball season, but it has already been another incredibly busy offseason for the UVM men.

After a second consecutive America East tournament title and trip to the NCAA Tournament this Spring, the Hoopcats are once again dealing with a ton of roster turnover. Gone are senior leaders Robin Duncan, Dylan Penn, and Finn Sullivan, with eight new pieces coming in: four on the transfer side with four true freshman. The squad is mostly in town this week, working the John Becker Basketball Camp and getting some pickup run in before getting to more structured work next week. Becker says he’s impressed with both the leadership and talent aspect so far.

“Leadership’s been really good,” said Becker. “Aaron Deloney’s done a great job. Nick (Fiorillo) and Matt (Veretto) also, those three will be the leadership group this year. But they’ve done a really good job and they’ve had some great leaders to learn from. The transfers have been impressive. The team speed and athleticism has jumped out to me. Just watching a little bit of pickup, guys are flying up and down the court.”

Even though it’s a similar roster construction to a year ago, Becker says he and his staff are planning to handle this Summer session a little differently.

“We’ll do a little bit more team stuff this Summer,” Becker said. “We usually just keep it to individual work, but with the roster turnover, we didn’t do that much team stuff last year. And so I think this year we’ll do a little bit more team stuff to kind of get the ball rolling earlier to give us the best chance early in the season.”

One key piece the Cats are missing right now is sophomore guard TJ Hurley, who’s over in Hungary competing for Team Canada at the FIBA U-19 World Cup. He’s stuggled shooting the ball a bit over there, but Becker says it’s still huge for both his development and the program as a whole.

“I think this experience is gonna be huge for him,” Becker said. “Any confidence he can get as he continues to, to grow. Last year he deferred because we had a lot of older players. And as he moves into his sophomore year, he’s gonna have to start to form some leadership.”

Becker says most of the nonconference schedule is already sorted out: the Myrtle Beach invitational, your annual Ivy opponents, the continuation of the Colgate and Brown series, plus the return leg out to Toledo. They’re still working on filling the gaps and hopefully grabbing a couple games against high major opponents...but don’t expect the kind of travel nightmares the squad dealt with last year.

“We’re being a lot more thoughtful and creative on how we can create a more manageable non-conference schedule,” Becker said. “We have more home games for our fans and for our players. More of an opportunity to be at home and to have better balance and making sure that their health and wellbeing is front and center.”

