Governor Scott signs emergency housing compromise bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Thursday signed a bill to wind down the hotel-motel program and find permanent shelter for those who need it.

The plan extends emergency housing for some 1,200 households and sets new requirements for people in the program. It also redirects millions for mobile homes, rehabbing old units, and puts sweeping zoning reforms on the fast track to encourage more housing.

Legislative leaders worked with the governor on the plan so they would be able to muster the votes to override his veto on the state budget.

“It wasn’t lost on me that I was working against myself, but at the end of the day, it was the right thing to do because we know we need housing. We have a crisis on our hands and we need to do everything we can to forward that,” Scott said Thursday.

The governor noted there were a number of his priorities that made it into the bill, which is also tied to a sweeping housing bill, and represents the first time that Democratic leaders compromised with the administration this year.

