Medical professionals share mower safety tips for summer season

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s the time of year when you may be spending your weekends getting on your lawnmowers and taking care of your property, but with big machines comes big responsibility.

Nationwide, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says there have been more than 1,000 deaths related to the landscaping and groundskeeping industries. Here in Vermont, the most agricultural injuries from 2017 through 2018 are from contact with objects and equipment.

Casey Mathieu owns CCR Sales & Services. He told us about the basics; “what to clean, where to put your hands, when it’s running where not to put them, make sure your safety belt is on if it’s equipped, what the rollover protection devices are for, the boots that go over your head, you know, gasoline, where the check your oil, a lot of the service points.” He adds that reading the manual is a vital first step.

If you’re firing your mower up for the first time since last year, Mathieu said to consider how it was stored, noting condensation from a long winter attracts water in the tank. If it’s not winterized or empty, there is a risk that it will not start in the summer. If it does, it could smoke upon waking up or flood the garage with carbon monoxide.

“Either making sure your tank is full going into the winter or having it fully empty and winterized. So yes, having it come in and having us check it over for safety purposes,” said Mathieu.

When the machine is up and running, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rick Hildebrandt at Rutland Regional Medical Center says common injuries include open fractures or getting run over with a lawn mower. In some cases, children join adults and fall off.

“The best way to prevent that is to not ride your lawnmower while your children are in the yard. They shouldn’t be near you when you’re riding your lawnmower because you can have really devastating injuries,” said Dr. Hildebrandt.

Hildebrandt also said in their hospital, they wouldn’t classify injuries with children as common, but are well described over the years.

The most common issue they help adults with? Chest pain. “Sometimes the first time someone’s heart condition can come up is when they’re doing a physical activity like mowing their lawn, especially the first time in the season. They’ve been sedentary through the winter months,” said Dr. Hildebrandt.

He says it’s important to know which mower you’re using, too.

“You should not push a push mower straight up or down the slope because you can slide underneath the lawn mower and get very injured. If you are in a push mower, you should go across the slope to minimize the risk of sliding underneath the machine,” said Dr Hildebrandt.

He emphasizes the use of protective equipment like goggles, ear protection, hard-toed shoes, gloves, and sunscreen.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

