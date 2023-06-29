New Burlington bike-share program celebrates launch

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new bike-share program rolled out in the Burlington area Thursday. Blue “Bird” bikes can now be found in Winooski, Burlington, and South Burlington. The company boasts a different operational model that officials hope will make it a more attractive option after previous bike shares failed to go the distance.

Less than one year after the Greenride bike-share program shut down in Burlington, a new blue option has rolled into Chittenden County.

“We heard an overwhelming response from a community survey we conducted last fall. The overwhelming response was please bring back bike-share, it was a great transportation option,” said Sandy Thibault with the Chittenden Area Transportation Management Association, or CATMA.

Bird, a California-based company has scooters, bikes, and e-bikes in cities across the U.S. On Thursday, the first group of some 200 bikes rolled into the greater Burlington area.

“I think they are really going to be more accessible and convenient for people,” Thibault said. She says these bikes are different than the failed Greenride venture because users can pick them bikes up anywhere they find them and leave them wherever is convenient to their route... within reason. “There are specific geographic locations that require them to be parked to a rack.”

Those places include the University of Vermont campus or downtown Burlington. The program will be overseen by a Bird team located in Chittenden County. “The Bird team here locally is going to be monitoring the data. Where are people riding them? Where are people looking to access them? And so they’ll be able to, each morning, put nests of bikes in locations where the demand is,” Thibault said.

The bikes are unlocked using the Bird app, where users scan a QR code to start their ride. Bikes that are taken without doing so will automatically lock-up and send the Bird team to the area to find the GPS-equipped bikes.

People we spoke to in the area say a program like this is long overdue for the Queen City and think it will be a success for people in town. “Sounds pretty cool. I mean, I would use it. I’ve definitely wanted an e-bike,” said Garrett Micciche of Burlington.

Others say they’ve used bikes similar to these in other cities and have found them to be convenient. “I think they’re a great idea, just because we have a lot of tourists coming and not everyone has a bike. So, it gives them the ability to bike around Burlington and definitely take advantage of the new bike path they installed two or three years ago,” said Roberta. Molokandov of Burlington.

It costs $1 to unlock the bike and 49 cents per minute to ride. CATMA says there are no current plans to bring scooters to the area to complement the bikes.

