New law gives Vt. adoptees access to records

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Finding family and getting an original birth certificate just will be easier for Vermont adoptees as part of a new law going into effect in July, simplifying what many agreed had been an unwieldy process.

“Every year, at my birthday, they would say, ‘Make a wish and blow out the candles,” said Mary Ellen Goodrow, who was adopted from St. Joseph’s Orphanage in Burlington as an infant. “And I said, ‘I want my mommy and daddy back. I want to know if they’re okay.’”

She says the new adoption law that will grant adoptees more information about their biological family would’ve saved her years of anxiety.

For others, like Ellie Lane, who already knew her biological mother, it’s about knowing the full extent of their origins, including medical history and ancestry. “At the heart of it, this bill is about adopted folks having access to their own records, records that no one else in our society is denied access to,” Lane said.

Under current Vermont law, getting an original birth certificate is a lengthy process and there are certain stipulations that prevent adoptees from having access.

“Including whether or not the birth parent has consented to information being shared, the year in which the person was born, and whether or not the probate court ordered it,” explained Naiomi Malay with Vermont Department for Children and Families.

Even under the new law, adoptees’ biological parents still have the option to withhold personal information. “I’ve had a few people contact me to sign non-consent forms, and some have provided contact preference forms for if they were to be contacted, how would they want that to happen,” said Christina Shuma the coordinator for the Vermont Adoption Registry.

For Lane, it took about a year for her to get her birth certificate from the state. She says the process speaks volumes about how society views adopted individuals. “Adopted people are perpetual children because we need our parents’ permission in order to access permission about ourselves,” she said. “We all have a fundamental human right to know who our biological parents are and where we came from and what our origins are.”

“My life could’ve been so much easier if I had the open questions and information right there,” Goodrow said.

Parents who want to fill out non-consent forms need to contact the state by July 1. That means identifying information won’t be released, but their names would still appear on birth certificates.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.